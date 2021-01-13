TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TAC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on TransAlta from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised TransAlta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $385.78 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -144.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in TransAlta by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,832,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,573,000 after buying an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,770,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,299,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 77,037 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 269.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 554,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 404,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 23,484 shares during the period. 57.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

