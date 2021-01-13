TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$10.00. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s current price.

TA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.75.

Get TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) alerts:

TA traded up C$0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 980,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.61. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of C$5.32 and a one year high of C$11.23.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.48). The business had revenue of C$514.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.41, for a total transaction of C$329,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$473,784.09. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$923,750.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,509.46. Insiders have sold a total of 202,698 shares of company stock worth $1,836,986 over the last three months.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.