Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises 1.1% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 13.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.71. 25,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,238. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $154.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.94.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

