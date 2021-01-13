Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,761 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,458% compared to the typical daily volume of 113 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNTX. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $287,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 12,735 shares of company stock worth $376,335 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

