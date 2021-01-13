Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,114 call options on the company. This is an increase of 460% compared to the typical volume of 556 call options.

KALV stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91. The company has a market cap of $290.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $20.21.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.91% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. Analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert Cha bought 115,686 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,426.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 15,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $279,735.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,895,740.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,111 shares of company stock valued at $543,028 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 131,822 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KALV shares. ValuEngine cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

