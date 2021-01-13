Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 27,534 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,832% compared to the average daily volume of 939 put options.

CVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

NYSE:CVE opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 498.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

