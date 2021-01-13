Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 815 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,467% compared to the typical daily volume of 52 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of The Andersons in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Andersons by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The Andersons by 15.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Andersons by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in The Andersons by 13.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Andersons during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Andersons stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $24.66. 185,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,693. The stock has a market cap of $813.24 million, a P/E ratio of -352.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45. The Andersons has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $26.01.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Andersons will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

