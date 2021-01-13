TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded TPI Composites from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James cut TPI Composites from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.73.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $69.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $70.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $474.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 27,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,144,917.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 448,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,228.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,967,820. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in TPI Composites by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 284,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,036,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in TPI Composites by 42.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth approximately $599,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

