TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised TPI Composites from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James lowered TPI Composites from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TPI Composites from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.73.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $70.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.66.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $2,572,074.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 8,204 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $345,142.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,967,820. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 284,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

