Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Takes $214,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Aflac by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aflac by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,533,000 after acquiring an additional 107,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Aflac by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,240 shares of company stock worth $2,458,345. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.