Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.27

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.27 and last traded at C$20.26, with a volume of 546060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TOU shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.98.

Get Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.32. The stock has a market cap of C$5.57 billion and a PE ratio of 108.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$518.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 1.8489867 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,686,337 shares in the company, valued at C$159,828,600.80. Also, Director John William Elick acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.18 per share, with a total value of C$45,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$310,696.20. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $885,693.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.