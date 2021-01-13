Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 265.5% from the December 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NTG traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 74,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,051. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 46,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

