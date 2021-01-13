Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.44% from the stock’s current price.

TXG has been the subject of several other reports. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.56.

TXG stock opened at C$19.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.27. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.79 and a 1 year high of C$25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$332.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

