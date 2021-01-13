Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $103.60

Shares of Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.60 and last traded at $102.62, with a volume of 57921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOELY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

