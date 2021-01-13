Tokenbox Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,869.00 (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Tokenbox has a total market capitalization of $292,265.59 and approximately $2,869.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. One Tokenbox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00043623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.02 or 0.00402023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00044081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.92 or 0.04309267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00013556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tokenbox Profile

TBX is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 tokens. The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Tokenbox Token Trading

Tokenbox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

