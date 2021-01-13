TitanSwap (TITAN) Hits Market Capitalization of $36.82 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $36.82 million and $3.13 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00044473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.20 or 0.00398031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00041793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,540.29 or 0.04311311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TitanSwap Token Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a token. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

TitanSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.