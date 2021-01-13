Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Update

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 834,700 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the December 15th total of 16,600,000 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,345 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 351.69% and a negative return on equity of 1,144.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Titan Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.