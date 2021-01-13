Tim Eckes Sells 14,560 Shares of Triad Group plc (TRD.L) (LON:TRD) Stock

Triad Group plc (TRD.L) (LON:TRD) insider Tim Eckes sold 14,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05), for a total transaction of £11,648 ($15,218.19).

TRD stock traded down GBX 10.51 ($0.14) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 72.49 ($0.95). 203,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,139. Triad Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 22.60 ($0.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 169 ($2.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 32.54. The firm has a market cap of £11.59 million and a P/E ratio of -41.50.

Triad Group Plc provides IT consultancy, solution, and resourcing services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; development and engineering; software and product design; program and project delivery; and support, operations, and maintenance services.

