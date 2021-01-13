Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 9%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares rose 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.33. Approximately 29,140,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 32,898,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TLRY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tilray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.60 to $4.77 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.77.

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.91 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 259.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $2,972,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,992,300 shares in the company, valued at $74,242,789. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $44,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,658 shares in the company, valued at $187,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 806,600 shares of company stock worth $5,278,220. Corporate insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tilray by 363.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 160,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the third quarter worth about $195,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 108.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 23.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 22,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 126.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 36,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 20,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

