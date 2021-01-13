Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Update

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Till Capital stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. 2,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99. Till Capital has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

Get Till Capital alerts:

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance and reinsurance business in Canada, Bermuda, and the United States. The company provides assumption reinsurance to insurance companies that want to exit the Canadian market; and to insurance companies that want to transfer their remaining claim liabilities on particular books of business.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.