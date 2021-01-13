Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Update

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Till Capital stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. 2,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99. Till Capital has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $4.30.
Till Capital Company Profile
