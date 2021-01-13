Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Trading 26.2% Higher

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)’s share price traded up 26.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $17.10. 403,167 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 140,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 5,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $49,590.64.

Thryv Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

