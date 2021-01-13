TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Up 6.8%

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s share price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 9,961,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,760,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXMD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.49.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $416.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.03.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 9.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,492,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 134,451 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 62,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 111.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 169,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 89,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 10.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.