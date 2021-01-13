The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Holdings Lowered by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.4% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $805.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $871.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $611.81. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $972.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total transaction of $874,834.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,220,151.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total transaction of $1,194,987.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,906 shares in the company, valued at $45,907,840.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,820 shares of company stock worth $32,652,319. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.37.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.