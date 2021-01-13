The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$74.94.

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$70.50 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$80.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:TD traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$74.61. 8,577,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,067,791. The company has a market cap of C$135.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$76.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$71.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.48.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total value of C$1,773,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at C$654,237.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.