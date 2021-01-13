The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at KeyCorp

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SO. Barclays boosted their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.60.

NYSE:SO opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. The Southern has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.86.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in The Southern by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 9,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

