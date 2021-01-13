The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $716.47.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total transaction of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,835,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,207,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $841,347,000 after purchasing an additional 174,024 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 402,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,503,000 after purchasing an additional 144,427 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,749,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 588.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 124,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,038,000 after purchasing an additional 106,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $739.16 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $758.00. The company has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $726.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $683.61.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.