The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.0% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,958 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.69.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,328,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,733,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

