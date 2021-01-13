The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after buying an additional 3,446,672 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,861,000 after purchasing an additional 810,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,562,000 after purchasing an additional 799,059 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.69.

Shares of PG opened at $137.05 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.84.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.