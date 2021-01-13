The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered The Pennant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

The Pennant Group stock opened at $62.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $69.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.35.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,181,176.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,050,888.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 16,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,002,462.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,690.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,097,609. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 73.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,834 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

