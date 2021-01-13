The Long-Term Care ETF (NASDAQ:OLD) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of The Long-Term Care ETF (NASDAQ:OLD) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.65 and last traded at $29.65. 2,551 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 3,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average is $26.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from The Long-Term Care ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

