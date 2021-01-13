The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) is Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,733 shares during the quarter. The J. M. Smucker comprises 3.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $36,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SJM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.55. 2,271,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,181. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.10.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

