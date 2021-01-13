The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.38. The stock had a trading volume of 103,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,464. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.85 and a 200 day moving average of $271.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

