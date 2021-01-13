The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Increased by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 1.8% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Home Depot by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,635,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,842,749,000 after purchasing an additional 47,961 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,556,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,820,862,000 after purchasing an additional 165,158 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,006,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,667,929,000 after purchasing an additional 41,218 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded up $5.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,027,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,464. The company has a market capitalization of $297.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Oppenheimer lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.71.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.