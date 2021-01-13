The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.25.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded The Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NYSE HSY opened at $149.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.89. The Hershey has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Hershey will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $368,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,601,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,139,781. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The Hershey by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,420,000 after acquiring an additional 550,580 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey by 535.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,591 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in The Hershey by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,412,000 after acquiring an additional 797,162 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Hershey by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,647,000 after acquiring an additional 225,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Hershey by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,119,000 after acquiring an additional 128,092 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

