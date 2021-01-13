The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HAIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average is $34.92. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $41.11.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

