The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.31

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.31 and traded as high as $34.47. The Gorman-Rupp shares last traded at $34.35, with a volume of 41,804 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded The Gorman-Rupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $896.60 million, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.98 million for the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.42%.

In other news, Treasurer Angela M. Morehead sold 1,486 shares of The Gorman-Rupp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $51,014.38. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,500 shares of The Gorman-Rupp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $53,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 253,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 806.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 107,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile (NYSE:GRC)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

