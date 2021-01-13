The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $7.78 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $7.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.28. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $8.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $8.47 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS.

GS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

GS opened at $302.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $303.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. FMR LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,780,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $351,847,000 after purchasing an additional 143,109 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.