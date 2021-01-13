The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies accounts for about 1.3% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,642,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,530 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,406,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,897,000 after purchasing an additional 403,281 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 62.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 746,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,768,000 after purchasing an additional 287,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $41,818,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.57.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $527,709.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,969,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $256.34. 12,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $267.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.92 and a 200 day moving average of $224.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

