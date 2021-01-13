The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Clorox were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in The Clorox by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in The Clorox by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in The Clorox by 179.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 43,152 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in The Clorox by 18.1% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

NYSE CLX opened at $194.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.83. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $153.35 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

In related news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.53.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.