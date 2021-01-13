The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.94

Shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.94 and traded as high as $30.39. The China Fund shares last traded at $30.39, with a volume of 15,728 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a $0.1502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.
The China Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CHN)
The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
