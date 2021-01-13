The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.94

Shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.94 and traded as high as $30.39. The China Fund shares last traded at $30.39, with a volume of 15,728 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a $0.1502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The China Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in The China Fund in the third quarter worth about $367,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in The China Fund by 30.2% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 65,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The China Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,141,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its stake in The China Fund by 171.0% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 126,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 79,826 shares in the last quarter.

The China Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CHN)

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

