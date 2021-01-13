The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives $31.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 129,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAKE traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.38. The stock had a trading volume of 34,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,134. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

