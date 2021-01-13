The Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.74

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and traded as high as $0.84. The Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 4,200 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61.

The Caldwell Partners International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWLPF)

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides executive search consulting services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers consulting advice on the identification, evaluation, assessment, and recommendation of qualified candidates for specific positions. It also provides executive search and board services; Caldwell Analytics, a talent optimization solution; and Caldwell Advance, an integrated recruitment solution.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.