The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.76

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.76 and last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 8116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.83.

BKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get The Buckle alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.23.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. On average, analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The Buckle’s payout ratio is 56.07%.

In other The Buckle news, SVP Robert M. Carlberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 102,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $430,611.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,137 in the last 90 days. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Buckle during the third quarter worth approximately $834,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Buckle by 296.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 43,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle during the third quarter worth $936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle Company Profile (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.