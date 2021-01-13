The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $909.27.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

NYSE SAM opened at $918.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $959.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $874.23. The Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $290.02 and a twelve month high of $1,092.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 82.46 and a beta of 1.00.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 10,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.42, for a total value of $10,515,594.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,183.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tara L. Heath sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.00, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,384 shares of company stock valued at $70,352,529. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.