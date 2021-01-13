The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on The Bank of Princeton from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Bank of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

BPRN opened at $24.49 on Monday. The Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 89.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of Princeton during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Bank of Princeton by 9.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of Princeton during the second quarter worth $521,000. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

