The Bank of Nova Scotia to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.26 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Sunday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the bank will earn $5.26 per share for the year.

BNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $54.16 on Tuesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average is $45.14. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

