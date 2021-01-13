(TFI.TO) (TSE:TFI) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.00 Per Share

(TFI.TO) (TSE:TFI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of (TFI.TO) in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year.

Get (TFI.TO) alerts:

(TFI.TO) (TSE:TFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a boost from (TFI.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for (TFI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (TFI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.