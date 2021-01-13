Tezos Price Reaches $2.39 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Tezos token can now be purchased for about $2.39 or 0.00006872 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and $321.45 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Tezos Token Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 756,613,364 tokens. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Token Trading

