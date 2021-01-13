Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CFO Sells $996,693.62 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TXRH stock opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.93, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.67.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $631.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.91 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $624,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 38.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TXRH. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

