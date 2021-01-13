Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CFO Sells $996,693.62 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
TXRH stock opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.93, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.67.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $631.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.91 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on TXRH. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.
About Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.
