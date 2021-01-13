Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.38. Approximately 10,241,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 13,756,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.
TEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.12.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth about $2,323,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
