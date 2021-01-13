Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.38. Approximately 10,241,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 13,756,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

TEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.12.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth about $2,323,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

